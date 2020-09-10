FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 65.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 433 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 16.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $693,412,000 after purchasing an additional 711,755 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,335,834 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $403,607,000 after acquiring an additional 62,064 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its holdings in FedEx by 5.6% in the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,565,436 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $311,084,000 after acquiring an additional 135,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in FedEx by 22.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,139,149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $299,953,000 after acquiring an additional 393,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 212.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,047 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $256,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $227.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,825. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.88 and its 200 day moving average is $146.72. The company has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.53. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $231.58.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $181.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on FedEx from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on FedEx from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FedEx from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.38.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total transaction of $1,644,480.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 21,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total value of $3,383,744.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,714,875.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,058 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,678 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.