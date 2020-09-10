Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential downside of 23.66% from the company’s current price.

FTCH has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $20.50 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farfetch has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

FTCH opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.61. Farfetch has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $31.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 2.98.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.93). Farfetch had a negative net margin of 54.36% and a negative return on equity of 59.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 12.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 18.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,339,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,279,000 after purchasing an additional 689,419 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

