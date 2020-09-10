Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Upgraded to Outperform by Evercore ISI

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 116.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EXTN. ValuEngine cut Exterran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Johnson Rice reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exterran in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Exterran in a report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

Shares of EXTN opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.51. Exterran has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $144.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.44. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $171.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.15 million. Analysts predict that Exterran will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Exterran in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exterran in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Exterran in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exterran in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exterran in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

