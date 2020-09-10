Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Announces Earnings Results

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EPM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.55. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,809. Evolution Petroleum has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $6.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%.

Several analysts have weighed in on EPM shares. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Evolution Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.92.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

