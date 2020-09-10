Evercore ISI Upgrades Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) to Outperform

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) was upgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $110.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on APTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $78.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.13.

NYSE APTV opened at $85.65 on Tuesday. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $99.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.15.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.33. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Aptiv by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Aptiv by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 102,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

