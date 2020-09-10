Equinox Gold (NASDAQ:SBSW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.53

Equinox Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:SBSW) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.53 and last traded at $13.44, with a volume of 2473769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.

SBSW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.89.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.096 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th.

Equinox Gold Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company. It produces platinum group metals (PGMs), including platinum, palladium, and rhodium; and gold, as well as nickel, copper, chrome, and other minerals. Its PGM operations located in the United States include the East Boulder and Stillwater mines in Montana; and the Columbus Metallurgical Complex, which smelts the material mined to produce PGM filter cake, as well as recycles PGMs from autocatalysts.

