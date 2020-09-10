Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 123.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EVSI. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Envision Solar International in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Envision Solar International in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

EVSI opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. Envision Solar International has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.64.

Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Envision Solar International had a negative net margin of 74.75% and a negative return on equity of 66.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Envision Solar International during the first quarter worth $56,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Envision Solar International during the first quarter worth $762,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Envision Solar International during the second quarter worth $25,000. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Envision Solar International

Envision Solar International, Inc, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

