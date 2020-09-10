Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Enlivex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Enlivex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of ENLV stock opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $44.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average is $5.48. The company has a market cap of $66.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENLV. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $2,086,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 1,407,350.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 28,147 shares in the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate for the prevention of complications post bone marrow transplantations; treatment of patients that do not respond to steroid treatment upon occurrence of graft vs host disease post bone marrow transplantations; and prevention of cytokine storms, organ damage, and multiple organ failure in sepsis patients.

