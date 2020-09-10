Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Enlivex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Enlivex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.
Shares of ENLV stock opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $44.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average is $5.48. The company has a market cap of $66.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.88.
About Enlivex Therapeutics
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate for the prevention of complications post bone marrow transplantations; treatment of patients that do not respond to steroid treatment upon occurrence of graft vs host disease post bone marrow transplantations; and prevention of cytokine storms, organ damage, and multiple organ failure in sepsis patients.
