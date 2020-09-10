Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) were down 3.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.71 and last traded at C$2.71. Approximately 354,711 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,639,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.82.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ERF shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Enerplus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.98.

The company has a market capitalization of $863.54 million and a PE ratio of -0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.67.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$122.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$142.18 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enerplus Corp will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a sep 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.77%.

Enerplus Company Profile (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

