Endava (DAVA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 15th. Analysts expect Endava to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter.

NYSE DAVA traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.42. 653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,423. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.40 and its 200-day moving average is $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.09. Endava has a 12-month low of $27.21 and a 12-month high of $56.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DAVA. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endava from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Endava from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Endava in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endava presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.63.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

