Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) Position Increased by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 339.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,237 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $62,111,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $23,621,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $26,497,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 9.0% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,453,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $12,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESRT opened at $6.12 on Thursday. Empire State Realty Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.11.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.66 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

ESRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.10.

Empire State Realty Trust Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

