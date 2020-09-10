Elizabeth Perkins Buys 1,000 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Stock

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) CFO Elizabeth Perkins purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $10,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 73,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,436.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $10.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLE. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after buying an additional 53,390 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 582,110 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 83.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 48,751 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 452.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 46,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APLE shares. Bank of America started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

