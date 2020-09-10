Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 74.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EIDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eidos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Eidos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Eidos Therapeutics from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Eidos Therapeutics from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

Shares of NASDAQ EIDX opened at $45.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.62 and a quick ratio of 11.62. Eidos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $66.56. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.29 and a beta of -0.34.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.18). Equities research analysts anticipate that Eidos Therapeutics will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cameron Turtle sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $399,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,408.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 71.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIDX. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,889,000 after acquiring an additional 604,308 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,142,000 after acquiring an additional 251,429 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,435,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,767,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,774,000. 31.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eidos Therapeutics Company Profile

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

