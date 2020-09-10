Edison Nation (NASDAQ:EDNT) Shares Gap Up to $1.95

Shares of Edison Nation Inc (NASDAQ:EDNT) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.95, but opened at $2.26. Edison Nation shares last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 65,425 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average is $2.53. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Edison Nation alerts:

Edison Nation (NASDAQ:EDNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.67 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Edison Nation stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison Nation Inc (NASDAQ:EDNT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Edison Nation at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edison Nation (NASDAQ:EDNT)

Edison Nation, Inc operates as a consumer product research and development, manufacturing, sales, and fulfillment company worldwide. The company also creates, manufactures, and markets products for the infants/toddlers under the Cloud b brand name through its e-commerce site and other online e-tailers, as well as specialty boutiques, gift stores, and retailers.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Edison Nation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison Nation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.