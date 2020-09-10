Edison Nation (NASDAQ:EDNT) Shares Gap Up to $1.95

Shares of Edison Nation Inc (NASDAQ:EDNT) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.95, but opened at $2.26. Edison Nation shares last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 65,425 shares changing hands.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average is $2.53. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.69.
Edison Nation (NASDAQ:EDNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.67 million for the quarter.
About Edison Nation (NASDAQ:EDNT)
Edison Nation, Inc operates as a consumer product research and development, manufacturing, sales, and fulfillment company worldwide. The company also creates, manufactures, and markets products for the infants/toddlers under the Cloud b brand name through its e-commerce site and other online e-tailers, as well as specialty boutiques, gift stores, and retailers.
Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?
Receive News & Ratings for Edison Nation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison Nation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.