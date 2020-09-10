eBoost Price Reaches $0.0009 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last week, eBoost has traded down 31.2% against the dollar. eBoost has a total market cap of $94,032.64 and approximately $23.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.21 or 0.00470650 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000540 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011630 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004120 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000441 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

