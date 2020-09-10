East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 28.6% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,831,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,324,000 after buying an additional 1,966,498 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $206,791,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 7.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,765,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,928,000 after buying an additional 375,562 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,477,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,766,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 14.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,476,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,740,000 after purchasing an additional 318,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EWBC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

EWBC stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,485. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $51.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.59.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $402.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

