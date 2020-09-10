Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Vertical Research

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DY. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $49.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Vertical Group lowered Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.19.

Shares of DY stock opened at $56.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.80. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $65.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.79 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.50. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $823.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 48,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $2,694,011.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 320,579 shares in the company, valued at $17,795,340.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 80.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 439.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the period.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

