Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (CVE:FLT) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (CVE:FLT) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Drone Delivery Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 8th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Drone Delivery Canada’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Drone Delivery Canada in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

FLT opened at C$0.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The company has a market cap of $151.33 million and a PE ratio of -7.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.81. Drone Delivery Canada has a 52-week low of C$0.50 and a 52-week high of C$1.15.

About Drone Delivery Canada

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements commercial drone-based logistics systems in Canada. The company offers drone delivery services consisting of Depot to Depot services, which focuses on rural applications providing services from warehouse to warehouse; and Depot to Consumer that offers logistics services from a retailer/warehouse direct to the consumers home or business location.

