Driehaus Capital Management LLC Takes Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

RNR opened at $179.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.41. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $113.27 and a 1-year high of $202.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.83.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is 15.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RNR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.43.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

