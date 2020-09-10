Driehaus Capital Management LLC Takes $453,000 Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 27,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Lam Research by 38.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Lam Research by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its position in Lam Research by 24.7% during the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at $3,186,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Lam Research from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Lam Research from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lam Research from $313.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lam Research from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.38.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 5,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.52, for a total transaction of $2,035,264.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $3,527,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,037 shares of company stock valued at $23,254,085. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $300.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $181.38 and a 12-month high of $387.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $359.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.58. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.84%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

