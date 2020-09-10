Driehaus Capital Management LLC Sells 331 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $238.91 on Thursday. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $247.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.71. The company has a market capitalization of $148.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Accenture from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Accenture from $216.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Accenture from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.96.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.54, for a total transaction of $679,414.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,326.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $238,668.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

