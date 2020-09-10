Driehaus Capital Management LLC Sells 1,466 Shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 66.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 724 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 105.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 770.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 134.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Trade Desk from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens cut Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Trade Desk from $340.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Trade Desk from $320.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.43.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total transaction of $39,632.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,061,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.98, for a total value of $633,615.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,488,789.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,456 shares of company stock valued at $11,301,130 in the last 90 days. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $433.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Trade Desk Inc has a 12-month low of $136.00 and a 12-month high of $515.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $460.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.61, a P/E/G ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 2.51.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

