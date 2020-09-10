Driehaus Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 185.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 659.2% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter valued at $128,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Brunswick by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000.

Get Brunswick alerts:

In related news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 3,746 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $243,714.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,011 shares in the company, valued at $846,495.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BC. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Brunswick from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded Brunswick from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.43.

BC stock opened at $60.13 on Thursday. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $73.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.52 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.34 and its 200-day moving average is $53.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $987.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.62 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 22.17%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.