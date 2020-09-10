Driehaus Capital Management LLC Invests $422,000 in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter worth $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter worth $34,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Jacobs Engineering news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $315,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,518.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on J. KeyCorp upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jacobs Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Argus upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Jacobs Engineering from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Shares of J stock opened at $92.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94. Jacobs Engineering has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $104.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. Jacobs Engineering’s payout ratio is 15.05%.

Jacobs Engineering Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

