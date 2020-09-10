Driehaus Capital Management LLC Invests $204,000 in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.17.

RTX opened at $59.58 on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.60.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

