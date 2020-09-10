Driehaus Capital Management LLC Has $389,000 Stock Position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Msci were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Msci by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Msci in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Msci by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Msci by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Msci in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Msci stock opened at $348.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.95. Msci Inc has a fifty-two week low of $210.34 and a fifty-two week high of $398.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Msci had a net margin of 32.14% and a negative return on equity of 268.97%. The business had revenue of $409.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Msci’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of Msci stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total transaction of $1,318,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,029,106.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of Msci stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.31, for a total transaction of $918,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,024,210.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $3,988,915 in the last three months. 2.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSCI. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Msci from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Msci has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $348.00.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

