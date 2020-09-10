Driehaus Capital Management LLC Has $380,000 Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,547 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,355,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in United Rentals by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,859,222 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,376,000 after buying an additional 989,470 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in United Rentals by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,827,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,010,000 after buying an additional 435,398 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in United Rentals by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 913,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,016,000 after buying an additional 343,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in United Rentals by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 716,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,700,000 after buying an additional 321,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut United Rentals from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised United Rentals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.93.

Shares of URI stock opened at $175.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $186.78.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.75. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

