Driehaus Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,690 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 209.0% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Datadog by 74.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Datadog from $65.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Datadog from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Datadog from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Datadog from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.14.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $81.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -4,099.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Datadog has a 12-month low of $27.55 and a 12-month high of $98.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.27.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.41 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Datadog will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julie Richardson sold 2,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $257,768.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,265.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 384,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $34,693,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,588,758.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,276,286 shares of company stock worth $199,572,030. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

