Driehaus Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,316 Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $633,200.00. Also, Director Elizabeth G. Nabel sold 73,975 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $6,497,964.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800,543.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 842,353 shares of company stock worth $58,362,987 in the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $56.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.64 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.20. Moderna Inc has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $95.21.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 461.42%. Moderna’s revenue was up 407.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Argus started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Moderna from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.44.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

