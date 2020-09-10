Driehaus Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 661.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 407,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,351,000 after acquiring an additional 353,980 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 206.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 751.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 35,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $3,015,000. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.95.

Shares of ALNY opened at $123.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.01. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $167.33.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $77.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.76 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.40% and a negative net margin of 245.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.83) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 11,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $1,808,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,199. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Barry E. Greene sold 22,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $3,562,177.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 84,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,519,314.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,516 shares of company stock valued at $17,695,390. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

