Driehaus Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,230 PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 9,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,746,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,373,000 after buying an additional 12,434,220 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 27.0% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 10,723,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,052 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 8.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,676,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,830 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 43.7% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,354,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 88.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,661,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PAGS shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet raised PagSeguro Digital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.55.

NYSE:PAGS opened at $37.26 on Thursday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $49.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 1.45.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

