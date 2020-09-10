Driehaus Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,258 FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,258 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in FLIR Systems by 223.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 51.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 17.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $33.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.29. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $59.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.90.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

FLIR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of FLIR Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. FLIR Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

