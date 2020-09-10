Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Now Covered by BofA Securities

Stock analysts at BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities’ price target suggests a potential downside of 0.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DKNG. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Draftkings from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Draftkings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Draftkings in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Draftkings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Draftkings from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $40.38 on Tuesday. Draftkings has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $44.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.60.

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.40). Analysts predict that Draftkings will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Woodrow Levin sold 50,000 shares of Draftkings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $1,940,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 229,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,916,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 76,128 shares of Draftkings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $2,953,766.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,483.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,471,338 shares of company stock valued at $57,087,914.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Draftkings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $658,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Draftkings during the second quarter worth $34,365,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Draftkings during the second quarter worth $128,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Draftkings during the second quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Draftkings during the second quarter worth $17,171,000. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

About Draftkings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

