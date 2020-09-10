Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.94% from the stock’s previous close.

DKNG has been the topic of several other research reports. Cannonball Research started coverage on Draftkings in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Draftkings in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Draftkings from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Draftkings in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Draftkings in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $40.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.60. Draftkings has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $44.79.

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Draftkings will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Draftkings news, Director Woodrow Levin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $1,940,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 229,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,916,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 548,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $21,295,845.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 758,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,412,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,471,338 shares of company stock worth $57,087,914.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Draftkings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Draftkings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Draftkings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,509,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Draftkings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Draftkings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

