Dividend 15 Split (TSE:DFN) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.64

Shares of Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.64 and traded as low as $6.19. Dividend 15 Split shares last traded at $6.51, with a volume of 336,359 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $327.45 million and a P/E ratio of -3.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.62, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

About Dividend 15 Split (TSE:DFN)

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Dividend 15 Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dividend 15 Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.