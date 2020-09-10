Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stake Boosted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 426,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,756 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Discover Financial Services worth $21,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $42,000. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 53.9% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DFS stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.17. 11,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,663,681. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.25). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $94,521.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,907.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

