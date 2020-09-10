Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Shares Gap Down to $63.28

Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.28, but opened at $62.00. Dine Brands Global shares last traded at $62.00, with a volume of 138 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on DIN shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.42.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.06. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 24.91% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $109.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.