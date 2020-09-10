Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Shares Gap Down to $63.28

Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.28, but opened at $62.00. Dine Brands Global shares last traded at $62.00, with a volume of 138 shares traded.
Several analysts recently commented on DIN shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.
The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.42.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.
Dine Brands Global Company Profile (NYSE:DIN)
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
