Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Sets New 52-Week High at $57.59

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.59 and last traded at $57.59, with a volume of 14334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.38.

A number of brokerages have commented on DKS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.04.

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.97. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Dicks Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 33.88%.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,671.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $12,992,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,041 shares of company stock worth $15,847,998 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,228 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $11,149,000 after acquiring an additional 17,450 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 177.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,196 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 12,915 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $1,242,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $14,169,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 469.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 897,299 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,023,000 after acquiring an additional 739,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

About Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.