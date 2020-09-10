Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VRT. BofA Securities began coverage on Diamond Eagle Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Diamond Eagle Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diamond Eagle Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

Shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition stock opened at $16.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $17.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.90, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamond Eagle Acquisition will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diamond Eagle Acquisition news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $350,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

