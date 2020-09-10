Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.38

Shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VRT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.38 and last traded at $17.30, with a volume of 18729 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRT. BofA Securities began coverage on Diamond Eagle Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Diamond Eagle Acquisition in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Diamond Eagle Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Diamond Eagle Acquisition in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamond Eagle Acquisition presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 125.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $350,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:VRT)

