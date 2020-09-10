DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DHI Group, Inc. offer specialized websites which focused on select professional communities. The Company’s operating segment consists of Tech & Clearance, Finance, Energy, Healthcare, Hospitality and Corporate & Other. Tech & Clearance segment consists of the Dice.com, ClearanceJobs.com and The IT Job Board services as well as related career fairs. Finance segment represents the eFinancialCareers service. Energy reporting segment provides the Rigzone service and related career fairs. Healthcare segment includes HEALTHeCAREERS, Health Callings and BioSpace. Hospitality segment includes Hcareers and the Corporate. Other reporting segment consists of Slashdot Media, WorkDigital and corporate-related costs. DHI Group, Inc., formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Get DHI Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DHX opened at $2.60 on Monday. DHI Group has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $4.28. The stock has a market cap of $140.25 million, a PE ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. DHI Group had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $33.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that DHI Group will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Golnar Sheikholeslami sold 20,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total transaction of $47,528.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,995 shares in the company, valued at $366,388.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,967 shares of company stock valued at $76,638. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 1,959.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 46.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DHI Group (DHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.