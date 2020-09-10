Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) PT Raised to $58.00 at Scotiabank

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DSGX. TD Securities upped their target price on Descartes Systems Group from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Descartes Systems Group from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Descartes Systems Group from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub cut Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Descartes Systems Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Descartes Systems Group stock traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.61. 9,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,519. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $63.11. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.05 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.86.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $84.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Descartes Systems Group by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

About Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

