Derek T. Chalmers Sells 3,201 Shares of Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) Stock

Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 3,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $51,216.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 953,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,251,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARA opened at $15.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average of $15.46. The company has a market capitalization of $714.55 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. Cara Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $26.67.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 480.55% and a negative return on equity of 65.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics Inc will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 70.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 139.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

