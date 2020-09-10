Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.49

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.49 and last traded at $18.35, with a volume of 13843 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.13.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Delphi Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Delphi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.30. Delphi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Delphi Technologies PLC will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 157,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 26,183 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 50,280 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 35,770.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Delphi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 354,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:DLPH)

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

