Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $28.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PLAY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $18.44 on Monday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The stock has a market cap of $874.98 million, a PE ratio of 52.69 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average of $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.36.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.52). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $159.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 11,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $163,940.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,862 shares in the company, valued at $620,441.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $205,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 69.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

