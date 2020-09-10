Datacoin Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 10th. During the last seven days, Datacoin has traded down 38.6% against the U.S. dollar. Datacoin has a market cap of $8,289.48 and $1.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006087 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004727 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001276 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000472 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00032352 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Datacoin

DTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info

Datacoin Coin Trading

Datacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

