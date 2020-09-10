Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.43

Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.43 and last traded at $33.94, with a volume of 1296088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.57.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Darling Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.21 and a 200-day moving average of $24.44.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $848.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.12 million. On average, analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brenda Snell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk Kloosterboer sold 77,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $2,523,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,787,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 127,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,000. 2.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at about $99,000.

About Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

