Danske Upgrades Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:OYIEF) to “Buy”

Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:OYIEF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Pareto Securities lowered Ocean Yield ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

OTCMKTS:OYIEF opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.49. Ocean Yield ASA has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $6.18.

Ocean Yield ASA, a ship owning company, invests in vessels on long-term charters within oil-service and industrial shipping areas in Norway. The company operates through FPSO, Other Oil Service, Car Carriers, Container Vessels, Tankers, and Other Shipping segments. As of October 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 65 vessels.

