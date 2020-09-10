DA Davidson Weighs in on Duluth Holdings Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) – DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Duluth in a report released on Tuesday, September 8th. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.49.

Get Duluth alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Duluth from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $356.64 million, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Duluth has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $12.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.34.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Duluth had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 2.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Duluth by 3.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 252,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Duluth by 18.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 28,207 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Duluth during the first quarter worth about $445,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Duluth during the second quarter worth about $633,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Duluth by 21.3% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 76,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 13,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.