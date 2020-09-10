DA Davidson Increases Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target to $43.00

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 57.74% from the company’s current price.
LOVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lovesac from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Lovesac in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lovesac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.
Lovesac stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,870. The company has a market capitalization of $448.98 million, a P/E ratio of -27.26 and a beta of 2.65. Lovesac has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $36.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.49.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Lovesac by 7.3% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lovesac during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Lovesac by 9.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lovesac by 16.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.
Lovesac Company Profile
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.
Further Reading: What do investors mean by earnings per share?
Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.