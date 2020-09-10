DA Davidson Increases Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target to $43.00

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 57.74% from the company’s current price.

LOVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lovesac from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Lovesac in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lovesac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Get Lovesac alerts:

Lovesac stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,870. The company has a market capitalization of $448.98 million, a P/E ratio of -27.26 and a beta of 2.65. Lovesac has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $36.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.49.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $61.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.35 million. Lovesac had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lovesac will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Lovesac by 7.3% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lovesac during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Lovesac by 9.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lovesac by 16.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

Further Reading: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.